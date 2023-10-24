Taylor Swift kisses beau Travis Kelce on cheek as they hang out after game

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and American football tight end Travis Kelce displayed some PDA recently.



After the pop superstar, 33, watched the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis, 34, help his team defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, the pair was photographed hanging out with Kelce's teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon, reports People magazine.



Gordon shared a series of photos with the group to Instagram, seemingly taken at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, after the game — including one shot featuring Swift sweetly kissing Kelce on the cheek as they posed alongside Hardman and his girlfriend.



As per People, following the Chiefs' 31-17 victory, Swift and Kelce walked hand-in-hand as they exited the stadium. Both donned red attire, with the pop star supporting his team in a retro 1990 USA Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt from Ellie Mae Vintage, while the NFL star wore a red plaid shirt.



Swift paired her game day outfit with a navy blue skirt with pleats, Reformation loafers and her trademark red lipstick. She also wore a gold friendship bracelet with Kelce’s number 87 while watching the game.

—IANS