Taylor Swift is first solo artiste to be named TIME Person of the Year

Taylor Swift's Triumph: From Cultural Reckoning to Time Person of the Year - A Journey of Influence and Impact.

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who has been getting a lot of positive response to her Eras Tour, has been named ‘Time’ Person of the Year by the magazine.



With this, Taylor Swift has become first solo artiste and the first woman to appear twice on its annual honourary cover since the series began in 1927, reports ‘Los Angeles Times’.



She made her Person of the Year cover debut in 2017 as part of the 'Silence Breakers', a group of women who helped spark a cultural reckoning around sexual harassment and assault.



As per ‘Los Angeles Times’, she appeared alongside California lobbyist Adama Iwu, actor Ashley Judd, a strawberry picker identified as Isabel Pascual and software engineer Susan Fowler.



Her cover shoot features a cameo from her cat Benjamin Button, as credited in her acknowledgment post.



She told the magazine that she is "the proudest and happiest I've ever felt."



BBC further states that The award goes to an event or person deemed to have had the most influence on global events over the past year.



The singer also admitted to the magazine that the toll of her 180-minute Eras concerts often left her feeling physically exhausted. After a run of shows, "I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there," she said.

