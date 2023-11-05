Taylor Swift has fancy dinner in NYC as Travis Kelce plays football in Germany

Los Angeles: Pop-country musician Taylor Swift amid her row of trailblazing successes is living it up in New York City, headed off for a fancy dinner while her boyfriend Travis Kelce is playing his football game in Germany.



Swift, 33, was seen heading into Minetta Tavern hours after Travis Kelce declined to comment on whether the singer would be attending the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Miami Dolphins in Germany on November 5, as per People.



For her fancy dinner at the French restaurant, the singer went on to embrace the fall season by wearing a patterned tan sweater and brown trousers with brown leather shoes. She additionally completed the stylish, but somewhat androgynous look with a small purse and chose a bright shade of red for her lip colour.



Although Swift has attended four of Kelce's games amid their budding romance, November will start a busy period for the performer and her footballer boyfriend due to their own hectic schedules.



While Kelce is due for additional games, Swift ever since she kicked off her Eras Tour in March and wrapped up the first leg of her US tour dates in August, she hasn’t caught a moment’s breathing space.



Currently, the singer is set to start her shows in Argentina and Brazil on November 9, as the ‘Love Story’ singer will begin her latest international dates with three shows in Buenos Aires and will head to Rio De Janeiro on November 17. Her last performance in Brazil will take place in São Paulo on November 26.



The tour is then scheduled to kick back up again in Tokyo on February 7, 2024 and will include a slew of performances in Europe, Asia and Australia. The Grammy winner had announced the tour dates of her 2024 leg on Instagram back in June.



Announcing the dates, she wrote: "EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY! I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

—IANS