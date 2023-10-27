Taylor Swift grabs dinner with HAIM before release of '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

New York [US]: Taylor Swift was spotted grabbing dinner with HAIM just hours before the release of her new album, '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Page Six reported.

She was seen in a bar in New York City with best friends Alana Haim and Danielle Haim by her side.

An eyewitness inside the restaurant told Page Six that Swift appeared very animated while dining with Alana and Danielle, who -- along with their sister, Este Haim, opened for her on her Eras Tour.

According to the source, who gave Page Six an exclusive photo of Swift at her table, Swift and the girls "briefly took a break from their meal, went to the toilet together," and stayed inside for "five minutes."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy4wANosnQp/

Later, everyone was spotted singing and acting boisterous at the table together, according to the insider.

The "Cruel Summer" singer wore a mustard yellow coat, a black dress, and brown knee-high leather boots for the occasion.

The blonde beauty, 33, wore her hair down with soft curls and a crimson lip to complete her outfit.

Swift's appearance comes ahead of the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on October 27.

According to screenshots obtained by X (previously Twitter) on Thursday, the hitmaker addressed allegations about her bisexuality in the album's putative prologue.

She said that she decided to spend out with women only when it "became clear" that "there was no such thing" as "having a male friend who you platonically hang out with" without others believing she was "sleeping" with them.

"And so I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era," she wrote.

Swift was linked to "Glee" actress Dianna Agron, 37, in the early 2010s.

Despite the artist devoting a song from her "Red" album to her, Agron strongly denied any romantic involvement.

"That is so interesting," the "I Am Number Four" actress said of the dating rumours. "I mean, there have been so many stories about my dating life that are completely false." That's amusing."

Swift is currently dating NFL player Travis Kelce.

The singer has been spotted at several of the tight end's games in recent weeks, most recently flaunting him around New York City.

—ANI