Taylor Swift ‘Wipes Tears From Her Eyes’ After Performing Emotional Song

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was seen wiping tears from her eyes after performing an emotional song about losing someone.

For night two of her 'The Eras Tour' in Detroit, Taylor, 33, left he fans in awe as she performed two surprise songs for the huge crowd, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Each night on her sold-out American leg of her hotly-anticipated tour, Taylor has been singing her best-loved hits, with two surprise songs crooned every night she performs.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', for night two in Detroit, Michigan, Taylor performed 'All You Had To Do Was Stay' from 1989 on the guitar and 'Breathe From Fearless' on the piano.

Performing the hit song, which she originally sung alongside Colbie Caillat, solo on piano, fans watching through social media live streams were quick to pick up on how emotional Taylor appeared as she seemingly wiped her face with her hand.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to note how it looked as though Taylor "wiped a tear" after singing the melancholy hit.

"TAYLOR WIPED A TEAR AFTER BREATHE???? BYE IM UPSET (sic)," penned one fan who shared a video of the moment.

"She made it fall on the side of her face hidden onscreen godddd she's too talented," penned a second.

But someone else wasn't convinced and added: "Is she really wiping her tears or any hair strands sticking on her face?" The song 'Breathe' is rather emotional though, and could have potentially brought up some feelings from a past relationship because of the lyrics.—IANS