Taylor Swift's Thanksgiving plans undecided after 'traumatic experience' of fan's death at concert

Tragedy Strikes: Taylor Swift reconsiders Thanksgiving plans after a fan's untimely death during her Brazil concert, leaving the singer devastated

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift is apparently giving a second thought to her Thanksgiving plans after a recent tragedy during her South American stop of her 'Eras Tour'.



Taylor's plans for the holiday are reportedly undecided after one fan died at her Brazil concert, reports aceshowbiz.com.



She doesn't know her holiday plans yet," a source told Page Six on Monday.



"The Brazil concerts... She is devastated about a fan dying. The weather is extreme. It's a mess she didn't expect. It's been a traumatic experience. It's been a lot," reports aceshowbiz.com.



While the 33-year-old star is expected to make the decision "today" following her concert on Monday night, the source speculated that traveling "could end up being too much," but she "could want to come home" to be around people during this difficult time.



It was previously reported that Taylor would jet back home to spend Thanksgiving on November 23, with her family. There were also rumours that she might see her boyfriend Travis Kelce for Thanksgiving, but it wasn't decided yet either.



Ana Clara Benevides died on November 17 ahead of Taylor's concert in Rio de Janeiro.



She fainted while she was in the front row of the Estadio Nilton Santos after being exposed to the high temperatures. The 23-year-old was transferred to local Salgado Filho Hospital, where she passed away from cardiac arrest.



In a statement addressing her fan's passing, Taylor said in a hand-written letter, "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."



"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," she added.



"I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."



Following Ana's death, Taylor canceled her Saturday show due to "extreme temperatures" and pushed it back to Monday.



The rescheduled show forced the "Cardigan" songstress to miss out the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. It was reported that Taylor was expected to introduce her parents to her beau's mom and dad at the game.

—IANS