Taylor shines on farewell as Zimbabwe score 287

Auckland:Brendan Taylor played the innings of his life in his final ODI for Zimbabwe as his 138 helped the team manage 287 all out in 48.5 overs against defending champions India in the final pool B league encounter of the cricket World Cup, here today. The total was highest by any country against India in the current edition surpassing Ireland's 259 in the previous game. Taking the Indian bowlers by the sword after being put into bat, Taylor smashed the white ball around the small Eden Park ground, cracking 15 boundaries and five sixes in his 110-ball stay. Having scored his first 50 off 64 deliveries, Taylor scored his next 88 runs in only 46 balls as the three-figure mark was reached in 99 deliveries. It was his eighth ODI century and highest by any Zimbabwean and also the first against India in this edition of the mega event. He got a standing ovation from the Indian supporters as the likes of Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan congratulated the 29-year-old, who is migrating permanently to England after this match due to financial constraints. This was also one of the matches where Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (1/75 in 10 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (0/71 in 10 overs) bore the brunt of the mayhem created by Taylor. The pace trio held their own once again, as young Mohit Sharma (3/48 in 10 overs), Mohammed Shami (3/48 in 9 overs) and Umesh Yadav (3/43 in 9.5 overs) did well as the final five wickets went for 47 runs after Zimbabwe were 241 for five at one stage. Taylor was well-supported by Sean Williams (50) as they added 93 for the fourth wicket while another 109 for the fifth wicket was added in company of Craig Ervine (27) after Zimbabwe were reduced to 33 for three in 11 overs. At the start Hamilton Masakadza (2), Chamu Chibhabha (7) and Solomon Mire (9) were sent back by the three seamers as Zimbabwe were reduced to 33 for three in 11 overs. It was time when Taylor was joined by Sean Williams as the two initiated a recovery process. Stand-in captain Taylor showed positive intent after a cautious start while Williams held anchor at one end. The first boundary came in the 17th delivery he faced as it was hit over long-off for a boundary. Among all the batsmen who have faced the duo of Ashwin-Jadeja in the tournament, the Taylor-Williams combination will stand for the manner in which they handled the Indian spin twins. Taylor took a liking for Jadeja as he swept him on a number of occasions and the moment he dropped short gave him the charge. The right-hander was also quick to pick Ashwin's 'doosras' as he reverse swept him for two boundaries in one over. As Taylor gave the charge, even Williams grew in confidence as he hit three sixes in the region between mid-wicket and deep mid-wicket off Ashwin. The duo added 93 runs for the fourth wicket in 17.3 overs. Williams completed a well-deserved 50 off 55 balls before offering a low return catch to Ashwin. Williams had three sixes and three fours in his 57-ball knock. But once Williams departed, Taylor upped the ante further as it started raining sixes one after another. In fact all the sixes that Taylor hit were after his half-century mark as the length balls and the short of length balls ended up in the stands. Brief Score: Zimbabwe: 287 all out in 48.5 overs (Brendan Taylor 138, Sean Williams 50, Sikandar Raza 28; Mohammed Shami 3-48, Umesh Yadav 3-43, Mohit Sharma 3-48). Teams: India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt and wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav. Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (capt), Chamu Chibhabha, Sikandar Raza, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Tendai Chatara. PTI