Taxman to share taxpayers' PAN, other data with SEBI

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department will share all taxpayers' data like PAN information with SEBI in order to help the capital market regulator in its probe against various entities, including those involved in 'stock market manipulation', an official order has said. The CBDT, which frames policy for the tax department, had issued an order in this context on February 10 under Section 138 (1) of the I-T Act. The sharing of information will be under three broad heads: request-based exchange of data, suo moto and automatic. PTI