Tauqir Raza Khan Firm On Nupur Sharma's Arrest

Bareilly: Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan on Sunday, demanded the immediate arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Addressing a huge gathering in Bareilly on Sunday evening, he strongly condemned the remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan advised the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to read the Kalma to understand Islam. He said that the Prime Minister and Home Minister should embrace Islam.

He said that injustice is being done to Muslims in the country. And he will tell the world about it.

He will tell this to the whole world. There was a huge crowd in the field on this occasion.

The Bareilly district administration had given conditional permission to Maulana Tauqir Raza to protest on Sunday. In the letter, permission was given to protest at Islamia Ground with a maximum of 1500 people. However, thousands attended the meeting on Sunday. —IANS