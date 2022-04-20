Tata Steel chess meet cancelled due to Covid pandemic

Kolkata: The 2020 edition of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz tournament has been cancelled in view of the health and safety of all concerned amid the current Covid-19 pandemic. Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz is India's first super chess tournament. It has grown over the last two editions to become a destination tournament on the global chess calendar. "Tata Steel is a proud associate of the game of chess worldwide. The first two editions of the Tata Steel Chess India event met with huge success and the future editions of the same are poised to further grow in stature and popularity," Tata Steel Vice President (corporate services), Chanakya Chaudhary, said. He said that in view of the pandemic and to ensure safety and well-being of the chess enthusiasts and the sports fraternity at large, the organisers have taken a considered view of cancelling the tournament this year. "We look forward to better days ahead for everyone and hope to come back next year with renewed zeal and yet another memorable edition," said Chaudhary. With many other firsts to its credit, such as World Champion Magnus Carlsen winning the 2019 edition, being part of the Grand Chess Tour and hosting 10 Grandmasters, the tournament enjoys huge popularity among the chess professionals, journalists and chess lovers.

—IANS