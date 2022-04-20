Tata Power takes over power distribution in western, southern Odisha

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Tata Power has taken over the management and operations of Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (WESCO) and SOUTHCO Utility upon completion of sale process.

Now WESCO and SOUTHCO will operate under the companies named as TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) respectively.

As per order issued by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), Tata Power holds 51 per cent of equity with management control and the state-owned Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) will have the remaining 49 per cent.

TPWODL will be responsible for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in five circles of WESCO covering 20 lakh consumers with annual input energy of 7,520 million units in areas of Rourkela, Burla, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and Bargargh.

TPSODL will be responsible for the distribution covering 23 lakh consumers with an average energy input of 3,470 million units and retail supply of electricity in six circles of SOUTHCO in areas of Ganjam City, Berhampur, Aksa, Bhanjannagar, Jeypore and Rayagada.

With this takeover, the company's distribution circles will expand to the western (TPWODL) and southern part (TPSODL) of Odisha with geographical spread of more than 47,000 sq km each. It will manage a network of more than one lakh circuit km each for a license period of 25 years.

With the inclusion of two additional distribution utilities, Tata Power expands its consumer base to 95 lakh from the present base of 52 lakh across Mumbai, New Delhi, central part of Odisha and Ajmer.

"We are committed to provide reliable, affordable and quality power supply along with superior customer service," said CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha.

"We are thankful to the Odisha government and OERC for giving us this opportunity and reaffirm Tata Power's commitment of 'Lighting up Lives' for the people of Odisha." (ANI)