Tata Power Solar bags 300 MW project from NTPC

Mumbai: Tata Power Solar Systems said on Tuesday it has got a letter of award to build 300 megawatt plant for state-owned utility major NTPC at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,730 crore.

This follows a post-reverse auction held on February 21. The commercial operation date for the grid-connected solar photovoltaic project is set for September 2021.

With this project, the order book of Tata Power Solar stands at Rs 8,541 crore including external and internal orders.

"It is projects like these which demonstrate the trust in Tata Power's project management and execution skills. This order is a motivation for us to continue focusing on delivering the best to our customers as per their expectations," said Managing Director and CEO Praveer Sinha.

Ashish Khanna, President of Tata Power (Renewables), said Tata Power Solar is proud to consistently win large and challenging grid-based solar EPC contracts from industry-leading public sector undertaking like NTPC.

"This being a domestic content requirement project, we will be building the project with our own cells and modules," he said in a statement.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and has an installed capacity of 10,763 megawatts together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities.

It has a presence across the entire power value chain -- generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission and distribution, trading and coal and freight logistics.

With renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 30 per cent of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. (ANI)