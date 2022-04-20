Tata Nano GenX launched at Rs 1.99 lakh

New Delhi: To revive the fortunes of what Ratan Tata called �People�s Car�, Tata Motors on Tuesday launched its new avatar, GenX Nano. The car is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In a bid to lure first time buyers and bury the �cheapest car� tag that has been associated with the Nano, which drew the world�s attention when launched in 2009, the company has made a �critical intervention� offering, with a host of new features. It will have manual transmission, openable boot and bluetooth phone sync audio system, among other features. Following the launch, the existing range of the Nano will be phased out except for the CNG version. Nano sales had been falling over the years. In 2014-15, sales of the small car decreased by 20 per cent to 16,901 units from 21,129 units in 2013-14. In order to keep the sales counter ticking, Tata Motors is offering existing customers pre-booking priority with exchange offer schemes. Ratan Tata, who made the Nano his dream to provide two- wheeler riders a safe alternative, had admitted that Tata Motors made a mistake in the marketing and positioning the Nano as �the cheapest car�. He had called for re-launching the car with a new brand image. The Nano was originally planned to roll out from a plant in Singur, West Bengal, but it had to be shifted to Sanand in Gujarat after political protests. Instances of some Nano cars catching fire initially after it was launched didn�t help its cause either. The car was launched in March 2009 with an initial ex-factory price tag of close to Rs. 1 lakh for the basic model. It is currently available at a price between Rs. 2.04 lakh and Rs. 2.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) across variants.