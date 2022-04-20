Tata Motors to launch Bolt hatchback in India today

New Delhi: Tata Motors will launch its much anticipated hatchback Bolt in India today, the booking for which was already open for a payment of Rs 11,000 only. "Bolt will have many features which are usually found in luxury cars. What we are trying to do is make those luxury features affordable and available to our customer," Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicle Business) Mayank Pareek had earlier said. Features like multi-mode drive that allows a driver to set the engine response depending on driving needs like in-city, economy or sports (faster); safety features such as dual airbags, and audio system usually found in cars like Audi, Jaguar or Mercedes are part of the Bolt. The Bolt is expected to be priced between Rs 4.2 lakh to Rs 6.60 lakh. It is expected to be available in six variants with two engine options. However, only the petrol version is expected to be available at the launch.