Tata Motors Group''s Q1FY21 global wholesales down 64%

New Delhi: Automobile major Tata Motors Group, including Jaguar Land Rover, on Friday reported a plunge of 64 per cent in global wholesales Q1FY21 on a year-on-year basis.

According to the group, global wholesales of all Tata Motors'' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 declined by 89 per cent to 11,598 units over Q1 FY20.

"Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY21 were at 79,996, lower by 49 per cent compared with Q1 FY20," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Furthermore, global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 65,425 vehicles.

"Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 47,454 vehicles," the statement said.

--IANS