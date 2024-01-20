TATA Group Shatters Records, Clinches IPL Title Sponsorship for 2024-28 at Historic Rs 2500 Crore Deal

TATA Group's Historic Rs 2500 Crore IPL Sponsorship Deal: BCCI Chooses Excellence with Unprecedented Record, Marking a New Era in Cricket Sponsorship

The TATA Group has made history by securing the title sponsorship rights, for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the five years. In a deal Rs 2500 crore this collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sets a new record for sponsorship in the leagues history.



This renewal of ties showcases TATA Groups continued dedication to cricket as they previously held the title sponsorship rights for IPL in 2022 and 2023. Alongside their verticals they also proudly sponsor the Womens Premier League, which is recognized as one of the womens T20 leagues worldwide.



Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI expressed his excitement about this partnership with TATA Group as the Title Sponsors of IPL. The league is renowned globally for its combination of skill, excitement and entertainment that transcends borders. Similarly TATA Group represents excellence rooted in India. Resonates across global sectors. This collaboration embodies growth, innovation and a shared commitment, to excellence.

Arun Singh Dhumal, the Chairperson of IPL expressed his excitement saying, "The partnership, with TATA Group for the title sponsorship of IPL 2024 28 is an achievement. TATA Groups remarkable commitment of Rs 2500 crore highlights the value and appeal of IPL in the world of sports. This historic investment not sets a standard for the league but also confirms IPLs status as a leading global sporting event. TATA Groups commendable dedication to cricket and sports paves the way, for a cricketing experience. We are eagerly looking forward to achieving greater heights together."