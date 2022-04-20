Task force to be set up for issues around postponed Olympics

Tokyo: Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020) will set up task force to resolve the issues arising after the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Tokyo 2020 said that the Planning Task Force, which will be officially called TBD, will hold its first meeting on Thursday at its headquarters, with president Yoshiro Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto participating, Xinhua news reports.

Japanese broadcaster NHK said that the most urgent issues to be resolved are deciding the tournament schedule and securing venue facilities.

NHK quoted Muto as saying: "We would like to make the decision as soon as possible."

The IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee announced in a joint statement that the Olympics has been postponed so as to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was finalised after a telephonic conversation between Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

--IANS