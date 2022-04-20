Task force at various levels to implement NEP

New Delhi: Various educational institutions, Central universities, state governments and Union Territories are constituting task forces at their respective levels to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) formulated by the Central government.

The Union Education Ministry has welcomed this initiative taken by the educational institutions. A task force has also been formed in Central universities to implement the NEP.

The report on forming this task force is in its final stage. It will work under the leadership of Professor R. C. Kuhad, Vice-Chancellor of Mahendragarh Central University.

On the implementation of the NEP, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "We have taken many steps in this direction such as Teachers Festival, Visitor Conclave, Governor Conclave and Education Conclave. It is a matter of great pride that for the implementation of the NEP various institutions, states and Union Territories are forming task force at their respective levels and have taken effective steps to make the policy a success."

RC Kuhad told IANS, "Our aim is to draft the implementation of the new NEP at the university level. We have submitted the necessary suggestions put forward to successfully implement this policy before the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Education at the national level. A detailed document is being prepared for this which will be finalized soon."

He said that this is the reason why the policy which came after a long gap of 34 years has got an 'amazing acceptance' from the gram panchayat level to the Prime Minister, from teacher to educationist and from a student to parent, which establishes it as a 'Vision Document' of New India in the 21st century.

The Union Education Minister said, "This policy will create a global citizen who will remain attached to his values and culture, as well as global culture, global language and global society.

He will move forward with his mother tongue and Indian languages with full respect and confidence. I call upon all of you to donate your expertise, education, knowledge and make an unprecedented contribution to the successful implementation of the new Education Policy."

Incorporation of quality syllabus, multi-disciplinary opportunities and useful action plans is essential for the suggestions given before the task force.

Universities are setting up the vision-mission inspired by the NEP at the departmental as well as the university level, so that the implementation of this new policy at the micro-level is possible. (IANS)