Targeting 2019 LS Polls, BJP Holds Training Camps In UP For Leaders

Kanpur: Despite 2019 Lok Sabha polls being two years away, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has already got into election mode by holding training camps for its senior candidates in various districts of the state. While the three-day training camps got underway yesterday in Kanpur, Kashi and Noida districts of the state, the same in Ayodhya and Khalilabad will start today. The training camps are being attended by party's regional senior leaders, along with national and state leaders. At least ten lectures had been taken up to motivate the candidates and make them aware of the party's ideology. "Around 150-200 leaders are participating in these camps which includes all the district presidents, general secretaries and other members of the district committee besides the leaders who are in the state executive and from the region," state BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who is in-charge of Kanpur and Bundelkhand region said. Apart from imparting the ideology, the camps would equip them with the ways and means to address the masses and highlight the achievements of the party in Centre as well as in the state. In Kanpur today, party's national general secretary Ram Lal and state general Sunil Bansal would be addressing the camp, Mr Pathak said. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya would be attending the training camp in Agra and Ayodhya, while state general secretary Bansal will attend all the six camps. The BJP would also be holding the state executive meeting in Lucknow on May 1 and 2 to discuss upon several issues. Earlier, the UP BJP had deployed senior national leaders to camps in the Lok Sabha constituencies, where the party failed to win in 2014. These constituencies were Azamgarh, Kannauj, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Mainpuri. To strengthen the party's base in these constituencies, BJP MP R K Singh had visited Azamgarh, Union Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar- Kannauj, Union Minister and Retd Gen VK Singh-Rae Bareli, Union Minister Smriti Irani-Amethi and Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav toured Mainpuri. UNI