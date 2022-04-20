Tara Sutaria to be paired opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'

New Delhi: After enthralling cine lovers with his performance in films like 'war', 'Student of The Year 2' and 'Baaghi 3', Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will be seen opposite Tara Sutaria in 'Heropanti 2', the sequel of his debut film 'Heropanti'.

Sources in the film trade said that Tara Sutaria has been finalised opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'.

Being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Heropanti 2' will be directed by Choreographer turned film director Ahmed Khan.

This is the second time Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff are being paired together after 'Student of The Year 2'.

—UNI