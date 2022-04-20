Tapur, Tupur For BJP Govt In Poschim Bangla

New Delhi (The Hawk): BJP's catch of century in Poschim Bangla to win ensuing assembly elections there : Roping in Tapur Chatterjee, Tupur Chatterjee, together addressed as Tapur-Tupur, adopted by their late grand father and illustrious Bollywood Film Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee (famous for Mili, Anand, Teesri Kasam, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke, Anupama, Aashirvaad…) who made Bengal (BaabooMoshaai) synonymous with India, Hindi. Even today, innumerable Bengalis are fondly, respectfully referred to as BaabooMoshaai. BJP now respectfully wants to refer to all Bengalis as BaabooMoshai to cajole and coax them into the party fold so that they vote for the BJP en masse. Propping them and their kith and kin will be Tapur-Tupur who will rattle Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film dialogs and simultaneously deliver lectures on why they should accord their support to the BJP lock, stock and barrel.

Now On To origination of Tapur, Tupur since Nobel Laureate RabindraNath Tagore penned it : Breestee porey tapur tupur, nodey elo baan, shib thaakoorer s biey holo,teen konnye daan;breestee porey tapur tupur ;ek konye rnadhen baren, aar ek konye khan. ek konye raag kore baaper bari jaan. konye baper bari jaan. Bristi pore tapur tupur node elo baan (Daylight is almost gone,The sun will set soon,Clouds gather around the skies,Greedy for the moon,The heavens are awash,With colors galore,The temple bell rings,It's evening tenor,The trees look hazy,Across the river,Closer to home,A thousand lamps glitter,The wind-soaked rain blows in,A half-forgotten song,Pitter patter raindrops)

According to BJP insiders, both Tapur and Tupur are svelte in their own individual right being a perfect 10 (Please recall Bo Derek in 10 and You will know what is meant by 10). BJPites swear, the very presence of Tapur and Tupur in front of masses will syrely sway them towards the BJP via them come what may … And those attractions would surely turn into votes for the BJP for sure, according to the decades old experiences of the vote catchers of the BJP since its Bharatiya Jana Sangh days.

Currently, both Tapur and Tupur are being individually briefed by the BJP insiders on what they should say in front of the Bengal masses to keep them glued to them and in effect to the BJP so that they remain awestruck. Even the points they touch upon in their speeches are ebing mentioned to them and taught to them in minutest details so that they do not falter in any way. Both are aid to be extremely intelligent, receptive, sharp, witty, innovative, creative, artful talkers, persuasive,,,That's what the BJP bosses want in their representatives when they sway the voters/masses into the BJP and vote for them en masses so that the BJP forms the government in the state without any other party's help/assistance.

Tapur Chatterjee is an Indian model. ... She has appeared in advertisements for Titan Raga watches, Lakme, and Park Avenue, amongst others, with a cover for Femina and numerous fashion features in magazines including Elle and Cosmopolitan. Granddaughter of veteran film director Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Tapur Chatterji, who made a mark as of India's foremost supermodels in the '90s, has recently forayed into design and interiors and launched her own entrepreneur outfit.

(For those who came in very late, editor-filmmaker Mukherjee has directed masterpieces like "Anupama," "Anand," "Guddi," "Abhimaan," Chupke Chupke" and "Golmaal" (1979) and edited Bimal Roy's "Madhumati" and Manmohan Desai's "Coolie.")

With a background in art and architecture from Rachna School of Art and Architecture, national award winner Chatterji has utilized her decade-long experience in the fashion world to breathe aesthetics into her design venture.

Projects for Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan already feature as part of the professional repertoire of "Tapur Chatterji- Design & Décor."

Stated Chatterji, "Designing has always been my childhood dream. While modeling was accidental, designing was destined. When I design something, I am creating a brand new extension of myself and this process is quite exciting. From an inspiration perspective, I love structured patterns that evolve in a fluid and innovative way. There is a lot of Moorish architecture that influences my line of thought."

Endorsing Chatterji's body of work Soha Ali Khan said, "Tapur designed Inaaya's nursery, and it was perfect. She executed our vision perfectly. She has impeccable taste and is thorough in her work personally overseeing every tiny detail until it is exact. She extends herself beyond the scope of work and is such a wonderful person to work with on something as precious and potentially stressful as designing your baby's room."

What a strange mix of a supermodel who is successful in a totally different, creative field! Incidentally, Soha's mother Sharmila Tagore was one of the favorites of Chaterjee's grandfather, who had directed her in "Anupama" (after which he named his bungalow), "Satyakam" and "Chupke Chupke."

Now to Tupur Chatterjee : Tupur along with twin sister Tapur are the grandaughters of Veteran filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Modelling offers started pouring in even while Tupur was still in college. However, it was a Navy Queen Competition, where the twins got recognition.

Tupur has modelled for Titan, Pond's, Thums up, Daewoo and Airtel commercials. She has also walked the ramp with almost every top designer in India.

Curiously both Tapur and Tupur are twin sisters, both smashing, both swashbuckling, both without any inhibition of any kind, both perfect womanly suiting today's Bengal…BJP's choice on them is abs right, opine sagacious personalities of the state and they do agre that both may well sway the masses in favor of the BJP in the coming days. QED