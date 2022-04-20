Tapsee is a firecracker: Pavail Gulati

New Delhi: Actor Pavail Gulati, made his Bollywood debut opposite Tapsee Pannu in the movie "Thappad,". He states the movie has been a gift to him which has opened many opportunities for him.

In a quick chat with IANSlife, the actor speaks about his experience about working with the "Pink" actress, how he got into acting and shares his lockdown schedule.

Q. What changes did "Thappad" bring to your life?

Gulati: ''Thappad'' has been a gift to me. It has opened up so many opportunities for me. I still receive so much love from it and I am thankful each day for it. The film gave me a lot of friends as well who I will cherish forever. It''s beautiful.

Q. How would you describe Tapsee as a co-actor?

Gulati: Taapsee is beautiful inside and out. She says what is on her mind. She never hides anything. That is what I love and hate about her. She has become a good friend and confidant for me. I am glad I debuted with her. She is a firecracker.

Q. How did you get into acting?

Gulati: For as long as I can remember I wanted to become an actor. When kids use to say in class that they wanted to be doctors and pilots, I used to say "mujhe hero ban na hai" (I want to be a hero). I started doing theatre at the age of eight. This was all due I guess.

Q. How are you spending time during the lockdown period?

Gulati: My lockdown consists of a lot of hard work -- doing house chores which I thought is going to be easy but it''s not. I have two cats so taking care of them and cleaning/cooking takes most of my time. I have become more disciplined during all of this... also my house is cleaner than ever. After I finish everything, I get to some reading or watching something. Playing Monopoly deal with my flatmate is also something I do everyday to keep my mind active. It''s too much fun!

Q. What are you missing the most?

Gulati: I am missing seeing my friends for sure. Also being on set and working. I am not a person who likes to sit at home. I rather work 24/7 if I have to. But as of now "jaan hai to jahaan hai".

Q. What are your post lockdown plans?

Gulati: I don''t have plans as such but definitely want to get back to work ASAP. Probably, go see my family in Delhi. Also, say a big thank you to my house help when she comes back... I now understand how hard she works.

Q. What impact has this lockdown had on you?

Gulati: I am really unsure what impact it would have not just on me but the entire humanity. I just wish we come out as better people. More empathetic and considerate about things around us.

Q. What projects do you have?

Gulati: Something new will be announced very soon after things go back to normal. I am waiting for the announcement so I can talk about it. I am super excited about this one!

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS