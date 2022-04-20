Tapping Consumers' Mindset Our Strategy Over Market Share: Motorola India

Noida: Instead of looking at how to increase market share, Motorola's emphasis is on tapping the consumer mindset in India, a top Motorola executive has said.

"The Indian market is very competitive when it comes to smartphones, a company needs to understand what customers actually want. If you deliver what consumers want, the market share is then just numbers," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, told IANS here.

With the competition among the top smartphone manufacturers shifting to the retail market, Motorola on Thursday opened six "Moto Hubs" in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

The first Moto Hub stores were officially opened at Great India Place and Logix Mall in Noida, Shipra Mall in Indirapuram and Xperia Mall, Korum Mall and Viviana Mall in Mumbai.

"Motorola re-started its journey in India four years ago and the market has moved from 15-20 million units a year to 100 million devices a year. Every year, the dynamics are changing. Today we have reached a stage where consumers need to experience the product," Mathur added.

The company plans to open 50 more Moto Hubs by the end of this financial year.

"With this strategy, our intention is to be present in more cities and only in top tier towns," Mathur told IANS.

"We believe with the launch of this new retail channel Moto Hub, we are giving the customers an opportunity to get access to the complete Motorola portfolio, our technology and devices, in an environment that is more open," Mathur told reporters.

When asked about what impact the Good and Services Tax (GST) has on Motorola India, Mathur said July was a historic month for the company.

"For us, Diwali came earlier. Taxations don't decide purchasing trends. Consumers buy because they need a device. Their will be no difference of prices online and at Moto Hubs," the executive noted.

Moto Hub stores will be a key destination for consumers to experience the latest Motorola technology and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio.

These stores will house devices that are available exclusively online and will also showcase the complete portfolio of Motorola devices.