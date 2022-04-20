Tanzania approves installation of cable car on Mt Kilimanjaro

Dodoma: The government of Tanzania has approved the installation of a cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain, an official said.

On Friday, Paul Banga, the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) assistant conservation commissioner for national parks development, said the government has given TANAPA the green light to invest in the installation of the cable car, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are waiting for instructions from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism before we start looking for investors of the project," he said.

"Installation of the cable car on the mountain is not something strange," said Banga.

He said the cable car will be installed up to 3,700 metres out of the mountain's 5,895 metres above sea level.

Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania.

Standing at 5,895 metres above sea level and about 4,900 metres above its plateau base, Kilimanjaro is also the highest single free-standing mountain in the world.

About 50,000 trekkers from across the world attempt to reach the summit of the mountain annually.

—IANS