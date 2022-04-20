Tanuj Virwani opens up on shooting in Kamathipura

Mumbai: For actor Tanuj Virwani, who stars in the web series "The Tattoo Murders", says shooting in real locations of Kamathipura for the show was nerve-racking at times.

"We mostly shot in gruelling style and we weren't shooting in a controlled and contained environment. So, it was nerve-racking on certain days. Thankfully, the locals were supportive and I would also like to mention the entire cast and crew who pulled off the shoot without any glitches," he told IANS.

The series revolves around three murders, and was earlier titled "Kamathipura". Tanuj plays the role of a don.



Talking about shooting locations and how they tied up with a family for it, Tanuj says: "It was a crazy experience as there were no physical sets. We shot in Kamathipura, and a certain locality in Ahmedabad, which resembles the geography and the milieu of Kamathipura. Most of my scenes were shot in one home that was owned by a family who were staying while we were shooting. We would shoot from 7am to 7pm and then they would come back and the next morning they would vacate, and we would move in."

Tanuj will next be seen in "Inside Edge 3" where he will be seen reprising his character of Vayu Raghavan, a hot-headed star cricketer.

—IANS