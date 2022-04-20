Tantrik Arrested For Torturing Woman

Agra: An occultist has been arrested by the Agra police after a viral video showed he had brutally attacked a woman to cure her of an illness.

The tantrik, Rahul Bhagat, was arrested late on Thursday. The month-old video had showed Bhagat mercilessly assaulting, dragging the victim by her hair, punching and stabbing her in an alleged attempt to cure her of illness. The victim was identified as Harshri, mother of three, who has been sent for medical check-up, including Covid-19 test, according to SP rural Ravi Kumar. Four others were also taken into custody for questioning by Malpura police on Thursday evening, which finally led to Bhagat''s arrest. Dinesh Sharma, the victim''s elder brother in his FIR had named -- Uma, Harshri''s sister-in-law and her husband, besides two others. --IANS