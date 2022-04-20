Tansen Ki Khoj' Open Mic competition organised by Shoolini University

Solan (The Hawk): Shoolini University's Music Club RaagRang organised a Virtual Open Mic competition for new students "Tansen Ki Khoj and Radio Shoolini's Best RJ" in collaboration with Radio Shoolini.

The two-hour virtual session witnessed really talented freshers, who participated virtually from different parts of the country.



Tanya Porwal from MBA becomes the Tansen of the university and runner-ups were Shubhangi Padhy from Biotech and Shaina Raina from B.com. Best RJ Radio Shoolini won by to Kaushtub Prakash from Biotech and runner-up was Arjama Mukhopadhyay from Biotech and, the best RJ Entertainer was grabbed by Rohit Uttam from BAJMC and Priyanshi Datta from Biotech won Best RJ Voice.



The event was co-ordinated by Rachit Sood and Purvi Bhushan and hosted by RJ Yash and RJ Pushp. Tansen ki Khoj Competition was judged by Dr. Ashwani Sharma, Assistant Prof., and Gayathri Seth , Teaching Assistant, who is also heading RaagRang club. Dr Nisha Kapoor Assistant Prof. and Incharge of Radio Shoolini was the judge for Best RJ for Radio Shoolini Competition.



The Chief Guest of the competition was Dean Student Welfare, Mrs.Poonam Nanda, who congratulated the winners and encouraged them to participate in extracurricular activities, these kinds of activities increases self-confidence and helps in overall personality development. —Yashpal Kapoor

