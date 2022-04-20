Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Made Tax-Free In UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has made period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state.

According to official sources here on Tuesday, the government order for making the historical film on the great Maratha warrior has been issued and the film is exempted from SGST in the state.

The sources said that the step was taken after the producer of the film and the actor Ajay Devgn requested the state government to make the film tax-free in the state. The Ajay Devgn-starrer details the Battle of Sinhagad that was fought between the Tanaji Malusare, a military commander under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Uday Singh Bhan for the Kondana Fort. After a bitter duel between Tanaji and Bhan, the fort was reclaimed by the Marathas in the year 1670.

It was in this battle that Tanaji Malusare laid his life down while fighting Uday Bhan. In his honour, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had renamed the Kondana fort 'Sinhagad'.

The movie is a grand display of cultural pride and historical grandios of the Marathas. In fact, the distinctly Hindu symbolism in the movie did not go down well with several 'liberals' who criticised the movie for being ''Islamophobic'' and ''promoting Hindutva''. UNI