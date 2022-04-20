Tamilisai sworn in as LG of Pondy

Puducherry: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan was on Thursday sworn in as the Lt Governor of the union territory of Puducherry.

Chief justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to Tamilisai at a simple function at the lawns of the Raj Niwas.

Chief minister V Narayanasam, speaker Sivakolunthu, leader of the opposition N Rangasamy, Rajyasabha member Gokula Krishnan and senior officials among others attended the swearing in function.

It may be noted that Mrs Sounderarajan was given additional charge of Puducherry following the removal of Dr Kiran Bedi from the post of the Lt Governor here on February 16.

Tamilisai is the 26th Lt Governor of the union territory and the fifth woman Lt.Governor. The woman Lt Governors who held the post were Rajendra Kumari Bajpai, Chandravathi,Rajani Rai and Kiran Bedi.

—UNI