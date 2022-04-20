Tamil Nadu: People flout COVID-19 norms in Chennai's Kasimedu fish market

Chennai: People flouted COVID-19 norms at the fish market in Chennai's Kasimedu on Sunday.

A huge crowd numbering in hundreds were seen in the market following no social distance.

However, Gangadharan who works at the fish harbour said, " In view of the COVID-19 situation we all are wearing masks, The crowd seldom gets huge and some do not wear masks."

"We distribute masks to the best of our capacity, we have announcements regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines and we urge the crowd to maintain social distancing through the mic. The police are also doing rounds here," he added.

According to Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu reported 3,528 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 33,659 active cases in the state. As many as 8,74,305 recoveries and 12,863 deaths have been reported so far.

—ANI