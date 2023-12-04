Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall in Chennai causes massive waterlogging in several parts of city

Chennai Battling Cyclone Michaung: Heavy Rainfall, Rail Disruptions, and Precautionary Measures in Place

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]: As cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to make landfall tonight in Southern Andhra Pradesh and the North coast of Tamil Nadu several parts of Chennai continue to receive heavy rainfall with very strong wind. Heavy rainfall in Chennai has caused massive waterlogging in parts of the city.



Meteorological Centre, Chennai at 7 am said, "Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain, and intense spells at times is very likely at many places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamilnadu. Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely few places over Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry in the next three hours."

As per the Met Department " CS MICHAUNG lay centered over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts about 110 km east-northeast of Chennai, 190 km southeast of Nellore, 210 km northeast of Puducherry, 310 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 330 km southeast of Machilipatnam at 0530 hrs 4 Dec. Likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify & cross betwn Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5 Dec as SCS."



Suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections were temporarily suspended up to 8 am on Monday morning due to heavy rains and waterlogging.





Southern Railways stated, "Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections have been temporarily suspended up to 08.00hrs. of today. Only Passenger Specials will be operated in these sections until further advice."



Water logging has been experienced in several parts of the city like Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam. Trees have been uprooted due to strong winds in many places.

Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.



"In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused," the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X.





Earlier, PM Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the preparations to tackle Cyclone Michaung, officials said, adding that the former assured all help to the latter in dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone.



In his message to the people of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin requested people not to venture out of their houses till the storm subsides. The Chief Minister had visited the Control room to check on the preparations to combat the cyclone.



"The state machine is ready to face Cyclone Michaung . Ministers and officials are in the field. The public must adhere to the safety protocols provided; I also request that the public should not come out without essential needs until the impact of the storm subsides" the Chief Minister said.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Michaung', and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin earlier.

—ANI