Tamil Nadu: AIU Trichy seizes gold worth Rs 23.84 lakhs

Trichy (Tamil Nadu): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Trichy seized gold worth Rs.23.84 lakhs in three separate cases, a press release stated on Friday.

DC, Trichy Customs said, "In the first case, a gold cut piece was concealed in the pant pocket of a passenger from Kuala Lumpur. In the second and third cases, gold was concealed as buttons of jeans pant and gold was sprayed on a transparent sheet wrapped over a carton box from passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur respectively. A total 401 gms of gold valued at Rs.23.84 lakhs was detected and seized."

Earlier on September 23, the customs air intelligence unit at Trichy airport foiled an attempt to smuggle about 348.00 grams of gold in the form of paste concealed in jeans. The gold worth Rs 20,84,868 was seized from one passenger who arrived from Singapore on an Air India flight, officials said.

In a separate incident, another passenger was held. Customs officials seized 349.00 grams of gold worth Rs 20,90,859. The passenger had also arrived from Singapore on Air India flight.

