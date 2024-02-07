    Menu
    Tamil Nadu: 6 workers die after portion of building collapses near Ooty

    February7/ 2024
    Representative Image

    Ooty (Tamil Nadu): Six construction workers involved in the construction of a house died when a portion of the building collapsed on them in Lovedale near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
    The deceased have been identified as Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi (36) and Radha ( 38) 

    "Two workers with serious injuries were taken to Ooty General Hospital while one worker is still trapped in the debris. Rescue and rescue operations are underway," said Ooty Police.

    Ooty General Hospital Dean Padmini confirmed the deaths of six people.
    Further information is awaited.

    —ANI

