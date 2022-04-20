    Menu
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Passes Away

    Chennai: (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a popular leader who showered the poor with populist programmes and a pole in state politics for three decades died here tonight at a private hospital after battling for life for the 75 days.

    The 67-year-old leader, who suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Sunday evening, passed at 11:30 pm tonight, the Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

    Even as her death was announced, the AIADMK MLAs were meeting at the party headquarters to elect a successor to Jayalalithaa amid speculation that loyalist O Panneerselvam will fit into her shoes.

