Tamil Nadu celebrates 'Aadi Perukku' festival today

This annual festival honors nature's gifts and the monsoon's role in life and agriculture.

Tiruchirapalli (TN): Thousands of devotees thronged at the banks of the River Kaveri in Trichy to celebrate the festival of 'Aadi Perukku' on Saturday to show their gratitude to the monsoon.

Visuals have shown that a long queue of people have been worshipping the River Kaveri with different offerings.

People are spotted offering flowers, fruits, incense sticks, rori (red-coloured powder offered to gods) and chandan to the river water.

The celebration of the festival involves prayers, offerings, and festivities to honour nature and the River Kaveri.

'Aadi Perukku' is celebrated to honour the water's role in life and agriculture and venerate its importance.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/wayanad-landslides:-215-bodies-recovered-206-people-still-missing-rescue-ops-in-final-stage-says-kerala-cm

This festival is celebrated to honour the monsoon season and is celebrated every year on the 18th day in the month of Aadi.

On this day, people gather on the banks of the river, rejoice at the overflowing river and visit temples to worship.

On this day, each individual performs puja on the river bank. During worship, people express their gratitude towards the water for an uninterrupted harvest.

The purpose of Aadi Perukku is to honour water's ability to sustain life. This is regarded as humanity's gift to everyone. In Tamil Nadu, the monsoon season begins in Aadi month. The monsoon season raises river water levels. As a result, the month is ideal for planting, seeding, and growing plants, and people in Tamil Nadu celebrate the 18th day as an 'Aadi Perukku'.

—ANI