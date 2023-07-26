Tamil Nadu BJP submits 'DMK Files-II' memorandum to Guv, seeks action on 'benami' links

Chennai: On Wednesday, the BJP in Tamil Nadu delivered a petition to Governor R N Ravi demanding action regarding the "benami" linkages to ruling DMK Ministers, legislators, and MPs, as well as "three scams" totaling around Rs 5,600 crore.

On his Twitter account, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said his party was seeking the Governor's intervention and appropriate action in light of "Part 2 of DMK files," which included "documents on Benami" related to DMK Ministers, MLAs, and MPs as well as the "first family" and "three scams for a value of Rs 5,600 crore." According to Annamalai, he and other high-ranking party members from the state met with Ravi in the Raj Bhavan.

The BJP leader claimed that "three scams for a value of Rs 5,600 crore." had occurred in a government-run medical corporation (Rs 600 crore), the state transport department (Rs 2,000 crore), and in regard to a firm (Rs 3,000 crore) allegedly associated to the DMK regimes.—Inputs from Agencies