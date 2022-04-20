Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Minister DC Srinivasan files nomination from Dindigul seat

Dindigul: Ahead of Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan on Friday filed his nomination as the AIADMK candidate from the Dindigul constituency.

He is currently the Forest Minister in the Tamil Nadu government. The DMK has allotted the Dindigul Assembly seat to its ally CPI (M).



Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.

The AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The AIADMK has announced names of candidates for 177 Assembly segments. PMK and BJP will contest in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. (ANI)