    Menu
    States & UTs

    Tamil Nadu appeals HC judgement allowing RSS march to SC

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March1/ 2023

    New Delhi: The government of Tamil Nadu has appealed a decision by the Madras High Court allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a march in the state, and the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case on March 3.

    Senior attorney Mukul Rohatgi, representing the state government, argued before a bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the petition required an immediate hearing because the march was set to begin on March 5.

    "I am asking for a Friday hearing," the senior lawyer added.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Tamil Nadu RSS march Supreme Court Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud Justice P S NarasimhaMukul Rohatgi
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in