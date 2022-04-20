    Menu
    Tamil Nadu announces 'total lockdown' from May 10 to 24

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to 'unavoidable reasons' and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

    "The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said.

    Tamil Nadu saw 26,465 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13.23 lakh while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171.

    According to the health department, the active cases stood at 1,35,355.

    —IANS

