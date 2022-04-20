Tamannaah Bhatia's 'pawfect' puppy love

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is an ardent animal lover and says there is no love like puppy love.

Tamannaah took to Instagram, where she posted a motley of pictures of herself along with stray puppies.

She captioned the image, which currently has 349K likes on the photo-sharing website: "There's no love like puppy love #DogsAreTheBest #furryfriends#doglover #pawfect."

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is excited about the Telugu remake of the Kannada superhit "Love Mocktail".

Director Nagashekar has roped in the actress along with Satya Dev as protagonists of the untitled remake. The makers are hoping that the film will go on floors in mid-September and will be shot in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

The original film was released in January, 2020. Directed by Krishna, "Love Mocktail" follows the story of Aadi and his quest for love.

—IANS