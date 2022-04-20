Tallest Meets The Shortest

Sultan Kosen, from Turkey, 34, the tallest man on earth according to the Guinness World Records, with a height of 246.5 cm (8 feet 1 inch), talks to Jyoti Amge, from India, 24, who holds the Guinness title for world's shortest woman with 62.8 cm (2 ft 06) tall, in front of the historic site of Giza Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt. Both were invited by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board to visit Cairo's most famous sites, in an attempt to help boost tourism in Egypt. AP