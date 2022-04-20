Taliban shows no flexibility in peace: Afghan Minister

Kabul: The Taliban is a "monopolist" group that does not show flexibility in the peace process, and that their view towards justice for victims of violence is political rather than rights-based, an Afghan Minister said.

Deputy Minister of Justice, Zakia Adili, who is a member of the government's contact group of that held talks with the Taliban, said achieving peace with the group is a difficult task, reports TOLO News.

"The Taliban is tough, they make excuses and are inflexible; or, I can say they are flexible but it is very difficult… The narrative that the Taliban has about justice is a political narrative," Adili said at an event on Wednesday.

The Minister's remarks come as negotiating teams from Afghanistan and the Taliban have held seven meetings between contact groups over the last three weeks to discuss procedural rules for the talks.

However, the two sides have not been able to come to an agreement on two of over 20 articles.

—IANS

