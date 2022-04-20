Taliban intensifies attacks during past week: Afghan govt

Kabul: The Afghan Defence Ministry has said that the Taliban has intensified attacks across the country in the past one week.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, there were attacks in at least 23 province, reports TOLO News.

"The Taliban has kept violence very high, which is against the will of the people of Afghanistan," Fawad Aman, the Ministry's deputy spokesman, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"But members of the Afghan National Security and Defence Forces are retaliating harshly to all these attacks to ensure their safety and the security of the people.



"The Taliban suffered heavy toll as a result of counter-attacks," he added.



In the past week, the attacks were carried out in the provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan, Ghazni, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Paktika, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Herat, Farah, Badghis, Faryab, Balkh, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul, Helmand, Kunduz, Baghlan, Takhar, and Badakhshan, according to Ministry.



—IANS