Taliban have not honored their commitments: Pentagon

Washington: The Pentagon has made it clear that the US will not complete a total withdrawal from Afghanistan by May as the Taliban have failed to honor the commitments they made in their agreement with the US.

In the agreement signed with the US in Doha last year the Taliban made several commitments including commiting to reduce violence and cut ties with terrorist organizations.

The US had agreed on a full pullback of troops from Afghanistan by May 2021.

The US troop level in Afghanistan was reduced to 2,500 soldiers by former US President Donald Trump just days before he left office.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in his first press conference on Thursday

"The Taliban have not met their commitments. Without them meeting their commitments to renounce terrorism and to stop the violent attacks on the Afghan national security forces, and by dint of that the Afghan people, it's very hard to see a specific way forward for the negotiated settlement."

Kirby reaffirmed that the US would continue to work towards bringing about a

settlement between the Taliban and the Afghan governments.

Regarding whether the US would opt for a complete withdrawal he said, "It is under discussion with our partners and allies to make the best decisions going forward on force presence in Afghanistan."

After the press briefing, Kirby tweeted that the US supports the Afghan peace process and that "no decision has been made on future force posture."

—UNI