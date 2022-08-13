Taliban disperses women's rally in Kabul with warning shots, violence

Kabul: A peaceful protest by dozens of women who were marching in the streets of Kabul on Saturday chanting “food, work, and freedom” was attacked and stopped by Taliban forces.

Social media images showed Taliban forces firing warning shots and physically assaulting the women to disperse their gathering in the heart of the city, reports dpa news agency.

Another video clip showed a small group of women cornered by the Taliban in a closed place.

“We are inside a drug store, they have imprisoned us here,” an activist said in one of the videos.

The protesters also chanted that they are tired of discrimination against women.

As the one-year anniversary of the Taliban regime gets closer, women are once again on the streets to denounce the restrictions imposed by the regime on their rights to education, work and freedom of movement.

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have curtailed basic women’s rights and those who have protested have been suppressed.

No country has recognised the Taliban’s de facto government.

—IANS