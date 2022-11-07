Taliban disclose Mullah Omar's burial place

Kabul (The Hawk): According to main government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban have revealed the location of Mullah Omar's grave in Afghanistan's Zabul province, the elusive and reclusive one-eyed founder of the terror organisation.

Mujahid tweeted that a ceremony on Sunday in the Omarzo region of the Suri district of Zabul province, which was attended by high-ranking authorities, disclosed the location of the late Amirul Mominen (Supreme Leader) Mullah Mohammad Omar Mujahid's grave.

According to the spokesman, the ceremony was attended by the Taliban-led government's acting prime minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and other officials.

Omar went underground and, according to media accounts, passed away in 2013 in Pakistan from sickness after being deposed from power following the US-led military invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001.

His loyalists, who assert that Omar died in Afghanistan nine years ago and was discreetly buried, have refuted the allegation.

Mullah Omar, who was born in Kandahar province in 1960, lost his right eye while fighting alongside Afghan forces in the 1980s against the Soviet army.

Some stories state that the Taliban leader cut out his own injured eye, while another state that he received medical care at a hospital in a neighbouring nation.

Omar reportedly returned to his hometown in 1989 as a teacher and leader of prayers when the Soviets withdrew. He recruited a group of students that is rumoured to have evolved into the Taliban.

Under Omar's guidance, the Taliban seized control of Kabul in 1996.

(Inputs from Agencies)