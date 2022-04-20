Taliban attack in south Afghanistan kills 5 policemen

Kabul: At least five Afghan police officers were killed in a terror attack conducted by the Taliban in Trin Kot, capital of Uruzgan province in the southern part of the country, on Sunday night, provincial authorities said.

Apart from the deceased, three other police officers also sustained injuries in the attack, Tolo News reported after quoting Zalgai Ebadi, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US on February 29 that called for a reduction in violence in the country.

The agreement was set to pave the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following the mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to start. (ANI)