Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Kabul: The Taliban's participation in the Kazan Forum "absolutely does not imply" Russian recognition, said Russia's Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, Khaama Press reported on Saturday.

On May 18-19, the 'Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum' was held in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

The Taliban delegation, which was barred from entering Russia, was represented at the Kazan Forum by participants who had not been sanctioned by the UN Security Council, the envoy said.



"We have economic cooperation with authorities in Kabul; the guest - including acting Minister of Trade Nooriddin Azizi and the acting Minister of Culture Khairullah Khairkhwa - is not on the UN Security Council sanctions list. Therefore, they are free in their movement," the envoy said, Khaama Press reported quoting the Russian news agency TASS.

The Afghan delegation, which included Taliban's acting minister of industry and commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, the Afghan Prime Minister's counsellor on economic affairs, and others, attended the Forum.

The Kazan Forum intends to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, and technological collaboration, as well as social and cultural relations between Russia and the Islamic world.

More than 85 countries participated in the Forum, including Azerbaijan, Iran, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Bahrain, Uganda, Qatar, and Pakistan, among others, reported Khaama Press.

This is the first official invitation the Taliban government has received to a global event, since retaking control of Afghanistan in August 2021. (ANI)