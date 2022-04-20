Talaq-E-Tafweez: Two Women Divorce Their Husbands In UP

Bareilly: Two women in Uttar Pradesh have given divorce to their husbands using 'talaq-e-tafweez'.

Nisha Hamid divorced Jawed Ansari in presence of two witnesses at a Bareilly court yesterday, 13 years after their 'nikaah' was solemnised.

According to advocate Qazi Juber Ahmad (in whose presence the divorce happened), Hamid had alleged she was treated badly by her in-laws. She has even registered a police case in this connection. Hamid had claimed that Ansari was neither divorcing her nor improving ties with her.

This, she said, prompted her to exercise her right.

Advocate Ahmad said a similar case was also reported from a village under Devrania police station in Bareilly district.

Yasmeen alleged Arbaz had abducted her in 2014 and they were later married following a panchayat "ruling". After their marriage, she said, she was harassed by Arbaz for dowry.

When contacted, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said: "Talaq-e-tafweez is an arrangement under which the husband cannot give triple talaq to his wife in one go. Even if he gives triple talaq in one go, it will not be valid. If a man goes for a second marriage, then the first marriage will cease to exist." "There is a provision in Talaq-e-tafweez that the wife can give divorce to her husband, and there is no restriction that only the husband can give divorce to wife. A man can give talaq to his wife after certain time interval. In the model nikaahnama of the personal law board, there is a provision of talaq-e-tafweez. But, this column (in the nikaahnama) is filled only after consent from both the sides." PTI