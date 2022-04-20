    Menu
    Take immediate steps to contain spread of COVID Delta-plus variant : Centre tells TN

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: The Centre has advised Tamil Nadu Government


    to take immediate measures to contain the spread of Delta plus variant


    of Covid-19 virus in Madurai, Chennai and Kanchipuram districts where


    the variant has been found.


    In a letter to Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Union Health Secretary Rajesh


    Bhushan said INSACOG--a Consortium of Laboratories for whole genome


    sequencing in the context of covid-19 pandemic, has intimated that the


    Delta plus variant is a Variant of Concern (VOC) and suggested immediate


    measures to contain the spread.


    The variant has the characteristics of increased transmissibility,


    stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction


    in monoclonal antibody response, Mr Bushan said, according to


    an official release.


    He said the public health response in this case while broadly remaining


    the same, has to become more focused and stringent.


    The Tamil Nadu Government should take up immediate containment


    measures in the three districts and clusters including preventing of


    crowds and intermingling of people, besides widespread testing from


    tracing as well as vaccination coverage on a priority basis, he said.


    The Health Secretary also asked the state government to ensure that


    adequate samples of positive persons are sent promptly to designated


    INSACOG labs for establishing clinical epidemiological correlations.


    —UNI


